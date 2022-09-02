Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

MET opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

