Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.35 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

