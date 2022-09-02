KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $337.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

