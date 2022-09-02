Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average of $189.23.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

