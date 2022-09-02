Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,078,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Stock Performance

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,612 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

