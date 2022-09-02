Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,576 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

BFAM stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

