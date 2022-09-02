Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 161.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $129.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

