Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.