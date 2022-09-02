Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,811 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after purchasing an additional 556,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,064 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 3,212.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after buying an additional 338,999 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

