Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.