Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 8,490 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $277.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

