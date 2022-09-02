Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 12.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cable One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Cable One by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,159.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.69. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,328.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,340.67.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

