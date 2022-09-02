Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 39,170 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $25,814,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

ENI Trading Down 1.4 %

ENI Announces Dividend

NYSE:E opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

