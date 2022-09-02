Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 98.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 220,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 147,585 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

