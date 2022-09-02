Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $601,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,823 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,603,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $61.89 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.27, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

