MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 67.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

