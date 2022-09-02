AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 14.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,313,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

