Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

