Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 250.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $17,812,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.7 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.