Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 316.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,885,072. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

