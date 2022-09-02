AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $24,395,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

