Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $272.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

