AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.7 %

FWRD stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

