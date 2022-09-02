HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.9 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.