Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after buying an additional 75,228 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

