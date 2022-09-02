Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 23.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,089,000 after acquiring an additional 125,113 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $256.96 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $298.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

