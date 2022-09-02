Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,931 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 194.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $861.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

