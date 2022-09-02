Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

