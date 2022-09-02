AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $160.00 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.