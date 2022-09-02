PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,048 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 134,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 71.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

BIIB opened at $199.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.76. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $338.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

