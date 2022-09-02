Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,898 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.