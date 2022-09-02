Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.23.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
