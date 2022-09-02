Paul H. Pickle Sells 5,192 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantronix Price Performance

Lantronix stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

About Lantronix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.