Paul H. Pickle Sells 5,192 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lantronix stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
