Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NuVasive worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 35,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 37.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in NuVasive by 33.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NuVasive by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NuVasive

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

