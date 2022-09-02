BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,415 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 114,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $713.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

