Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $942.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

