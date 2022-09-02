Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.49 Million Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 431,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,948 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centennial Resource Development Trading Down 7.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

CDEV opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 4.90.

About Centennial Resource Development

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

