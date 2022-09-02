Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

