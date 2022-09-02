XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $52.93 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

