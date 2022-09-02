Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,585 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 332,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 300,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LANC opened at $169.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.14. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $177.51.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.