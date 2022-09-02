Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $208,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

