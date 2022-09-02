Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Barnes Group worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

NYSE:B opened at $30.95 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on B shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.