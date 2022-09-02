Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Model N by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 726,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 61,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $29.05 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

