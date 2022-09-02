PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Equifax by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

