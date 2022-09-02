Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,172 shares of company stock worth $4,619,414. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

EQH opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

