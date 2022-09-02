Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

