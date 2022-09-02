PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.82 Million Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

SHYF stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $835.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.86. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

