Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,836 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 69.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.46 million, a PE ratio of -44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

