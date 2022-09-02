Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,021 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 374,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TCS opened at $6.76 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.