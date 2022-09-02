PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $235.43 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.09 and its 200 day moving average is $237.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

